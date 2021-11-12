﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian passenger car sales decline 27% in October

Friday, 12 November 2021 16:44:42 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian passenger car sales were recorded at 226,353 units in October this year, a decline of 27 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday, November 12.

It should be noted that automobile manufacturers treat dispatches from factories to dealers as ‘sales’.

Sales of two-wheelers were recorded at 1,541,621 units, a decline of 25 percent from October 2020, SIAM data showed.

"Manufacturers were banking on the festive season to recover from the severe drop in sales they faced in the early part of the financial year 2021-22. However, shortage of semiconductors and the steep hike in raw material costs have been a major spoilsport for the industry," SIAM director general Rajesh Menon said.


Tags: automotive  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02 Nov

India’s leading passenger car makers see strong sales drop in October
27 Oct

Crisil: Indian passenger car sales growth to drop to 11-13% in FY 2021-22 amid microchip shortage
27 Oct

India’s Jindal Stainless posts 34% net profit rise for Q2 FY 2021-22
27 Oct

India’s IMFA reports fivefold rise in net profit for Q2 FY2021-22
26 Oct

Coal India Limited suspends e-auction spot coal sales to non-power companies amid shortage