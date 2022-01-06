﻿
Indian passenger car retail sales decline by 10.91 percent in December

Thursday, 06 January 2022 11:50:14 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian retail passenger car sales as reflected in new registrations were recorded at 244,639 units in December last year, a decline of 10.91 percent from the corresponding month of the previous year, data released by India’s Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) showed on Thursday, January 6.

"The month of December is usually seen as a high sales month where original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) continue to offer the best discounts to clear inventory due to the change of year. It was, however, not the case this time around as retail sales continued to disappoint, thus wrapping up an underperforming calendar year, FADA president Vinkesh Gulati said in a statement.

“With the semi-conductor shortage continuing to play spoil-sport, passenger vehicle sales in spite of huge bookings in December closed in the red. Dealers, however, saw a slight easing in vehicle supply, thus giving some hope of improvement," he said.


