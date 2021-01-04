Indian passenger car manufacturers show robust December sales growth

Monday, 04 January 2021 12:17:05 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Belying expectations, Indian passenger car manufacturing majors achieved robust sales growth in December 2020, data compiled from car majors showed.

Contrary to usual trends of sales tapering off after a surge during the festival months of October-November, most passenger car market leaders reported increased sales in December 2020 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the data revealed.

India’s largest passenger car manufacturer by market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, (MSIL) reported December sales of 146,480 units, up 18 percent from the corresponding month of the previous year.

The second-largest car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), achieved sales of 47,400 units in December last year, up 25 percent year on year. Significantly, HMIL recorded its highest-every monthly car production of 71,178 units in December last year, with exports rising 59 percent year on year to 19,350 units.

Homegrown car manufacturer Tata Motors reported car sales of 53,430 units in December, up 21 percent year on year.

The only domestic manufacturer to record a decline in December last year was Mahindra and Mahindra which reported sales of 35,187 units, down 10 percent year on year.