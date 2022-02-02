Indian passenger car manufacturers report mixed sales growth in January

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 12:06:34 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car manufacturing majors reported mixed trends in their sales or dispatches to dealers in January this year, with three achieving positive growth, while others showed declines, data collated for automobile companies showed on Wednesday, February 2.

According to various data released by companies, the largest passenger car maker by market share Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) reported sales of 154,379 units in January, a decline of 3.96 percent year on year.

However, the company’s data showed that the pace of the fall in sales was easing as MSIL had reported a sales decline of eight percent month on month in December last year.

The second largest passenger car maker by market share, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), reported sales of 44,022 units in January, down 15 percent year on year, while Honda Motors sold 10,427 units, down eight percent year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited reported sales of 7,328 units, a decline of 34 percent year on year.

Among the companies reporting positive growth was Tata Motors Limited with sales of 40,777 units, up 51 percent, MG Motors sold 4,306 units with growth of 20 percent, and Nissan sold 4,250 units, up six percent, all year on year.