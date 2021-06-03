Indian passenger car makers see sharp drop in May sales from April

Thursday, 03 June 2021 10:44:05 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian major passenger car manufacturers recorded a sharp fall in sales in May this year compared to April owing to factory shutdowns and lockdown restrictions, SteelOrbis has learned from figures released by automobile companies on Thursday, June 3.

It may be noted that all the major passenger car manufacturers recorded very high growth in May on year-on-year basis, but such figures are of little relevance considering the total national lockdown and almost zero sales last year.

India’s largest passenger car manufacturer in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), recorded sales of 46,555 units in May, down 71 percent from April.

The second largest passenger car maker, Hyundai India Motors Limited (HMIL), reported sales of 2,032 units in May this year, down 48 percent from April.

Toyota reported sales of 707 units in May, down 92 percent, while domestic car maker Tata Motors reported sales of 24,552 units, down 38 percent, both on month-on-month basis.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s passenger car sales were reported at 8,004 units in May, down 56 percent, while Honda Motors India Limited reported sales of 2,032 units, down 78 percent, both month on month.