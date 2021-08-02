﻿
Indian passenger car makers report strong double-digit sales growth in July

Monday, 02 August 2021 10:48:54 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Leading Indian passenger car makers have reported strong double-digit sales growth for July this year, SteelOrbis learned from the companies’ data on Monday, August 2.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the largest passenger car manufacturer in terms of market share, reported sales of 141,238 units in July this year, up 39 percent year on year.

The second-largest car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), reported sales of 60,249 units in July, up 46 percent, while Tata Motors Limited reported sales of 27,024 units, up 92 percent, both year on year.

Honda Cars reported sales of 6,055 units in July up from 5,383 units in the corresponding month of the previous year.

“Pent-up demand, positive macroeconomic factors, good monsoon rains and the positive outlook in agriculture and hence rural demand, and the consumer shift towards personal mobility owing to the pandemic, has led to positive growth momentum,” an official at HMIL said.


