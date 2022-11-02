﻿
English
Indian passenger car makers report robust October sales growth

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 10:44:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian passenger car makers have reported robust sales growth in October this year driven by festival consumer buying and improvements in the supply chain enabling higher despatches from factories to retail outlets, data sourced from companies showed on Wednesday, November 2.

The Indian passenger car industry denotes despatches from factories as sales.

The largest passenger car manufacturer in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported October sales of 167,520 units, up 21 percent year on year.

The second largest manufacturer, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), reported sales of 48,001 units, a rise of 29 percent, while Tata Motors sold 45,217 units in October, up 33 percent, year on year.

Kia India sold 23,323 units, a rise of 43 percent, and Mahindra and Mahindra reported October sales at 61,114 units, an increase of 45 percent, year on year.


