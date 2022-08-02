﻿
English
Indian passenger car makers report robust July sales

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 11:41:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian major passenger car makers have reported robust sales for July this year, data released by the various companies showed on Tuesday, August 2.

Tata Motors reported sales of 81,790 units in July, up 51.12 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra’s passenger car division reported sales of 28,053 units, up 33.29 percent, both year on year.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, achieved sales of 175,916 units, up 8.28 percent year on year, according to the data released by the company.

The second-largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), reported sales of 6,249 units, up five percent year on year, the company said in a statement.

Honda Cars India Limited reported July sales at 6,784 units, up 12 percent, and Skoda India sold 4,447 units, up 44 percent, both year on year.

It should be noted that passenger car makers’ sales consist of the number of units dispatched from plants to dealers.


