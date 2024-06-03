Indian passenger car makers report muted sales growth in May

Monday, 03 June 2024 14:27:04 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales as denoted by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers showed muted and even negative growth in May, data compiled from various automobile companies showed on Monday, June 3.

The country’s largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) reported sales of 174,000 units in May this year, a decline of two percent year on year, while the second largest car maker Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) reported sales of 49,151 units, a marginal rise of 1.13 percent year on year.

Tata Motors Limited achieved sales of 77,776 units, up two percent, and Kia Motors Limited sold 19,500 units, a rise of 3.9 percent, both year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar India limited sold 25,273 units, a rise of 24 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra reported sales of 71,682 units, a growth of 17 percent, both year on year.