Indian passenger car majors sustain sales growth in January

Wednesday, 03 February 2021 11:52:19 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car manufacturers continued to sustain their sales growth momentum in January this year, on year-on-year basis, figures released by automobile majors showed on Wednesday, February 3.

The country’s largest passenger car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported domestic sales of 148,307 units in January this year, up 2.6 percent from the corresponding month of the previous year.

The second-largest car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), reported January sales of 52,005 units, up 23.8 percent from the corresponding month of the previous year.

Indian car manufacturer Tata Motors recorded the highest sales growth in January, up by 94 percent to 26,978 units.

Honda Cars India Limited reported almost a doubling of sales last month to 11,319 units, while MG Motors reported a sales growth of 15 percent year on year to 3,602 units.