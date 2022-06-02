Indian passenger car majors report triple-digit sales growth in May

Thursday, 02 June 2022 11:10:40 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian automobile companies reported robust passenger car sales growth in May this year, with many notching triple-digit rises, data released by the companies showed on Thursday, June 2.

Sales - represented by dispatches by manufacturers to dealers - of the country’s largest passenger car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), were reported at 161,413 units in May this year, up 246 percent year on year.

Tata Motors, which has pipped Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) as the second largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, reported sales of 43,341 units in May, a growth of 185 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited reported sales of 10,216 units, a rise of 1,345 percent year on year.

MG Motors reported sales of 4,008 units, up 295 percent, and Mahindra and Mahindra emerged a relative outlier, with a comparatively modest sales growth of 19 percent year on year to 29,904 units during the month.

Similarly, Kia Motors reported a sales growth of 19 percent year on year to 18,718 units.