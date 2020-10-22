﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian passenger car exports decline 57.5% in H1 FY 2020-21

Thursday, 22 October 2020 12:38:33 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian passenger car exports slumped by 57.5 percent in the first half of the current fiscal year (April-September 2020) over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to data sourced from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The data showed that in the April-September period this year Indian passenger car exports totaled 155,156 units, down from 365,247 units in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In September, passenger car exports alone were down 35.89 percent to 36,146 units.

SIAM attributed the slump to Covid-19-related disruptions across global markets, which led to closure of dealerships in India, supply-chain disruptions, and interruptions in international trade.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  India  Indian Subcon  trading  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Oct

SAIL posts 31.3 percent growth in sales for Q2
08  Oct

Indian iron ore exports rise to 4 million mt in Sept, shortage in domestic market forecast
06  Oct

India’s coking coal imports improve in Sept, iron ore exports keep rising
02  Oct

Indian passenger car sales revival gains momentum in September
28  Sep

Indian crude steel production down 25.9%, finished steel 30.9% in April-August