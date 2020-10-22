Indian passenger car exports decline 57.5% in H1 FY 2020-21

Thursday, 22 October 2020 12:38:33 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car exports slumped by 57.5 percent in the first half of the current fiscal year (April-September 2020) over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to data sourced from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The data showed that in the April-September period this year Indian passenger car exports totaled 155,156 units, down from 365,247 units in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In September, passenger car exports alone were down 35.89 percent to 36,146 units.

SIAM attributed the slump to Covid-19-related disruptions across global markets, which led to closure of dealerships in India, supply-chain disruptions, and interruptions in international trade.