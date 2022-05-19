﻿
English
Indian mineral production up 4% in March 2022

Thursday, 19 May 2022 09:42:24 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian mineral production was up 4 percent in March 2022, compared to corresponding month of previous year, the ministry of mines said in a statement on Thursday, May 19.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector in March 2022 at 144.6 was 4 percent higher as compared to the level in March 2021.

"As per the provisional figures the cumulative growth for the period April-March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year has increased 12.2 percent," the ministry said.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during March 2022 over March 2021 include iron ore, phosphorite, lignite and gold and minerals showing negative growth are coal, petroleum (crude), bauxite, chromite (-31.8%) and manganese ore, among others.


