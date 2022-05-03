Indian miner NMDC Limited achieves 1 percent production growth in April

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 09:34:12 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited recorded iron ore production of 3.15 million mt in April 2022, up 1 percent over corresponding month of previous year, a company statement said on Tuesday, May 3.

The miner achieved sales of 3.12 million mt in April 2022, also up a marginal 1 percent over corresponding month of previous year.

NMDC said that having achieved an all time high production of 42 million mt in fiscal 2021-22, it “was confident to achieving production target of 50 million mt per year in the near future.”