﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian manganese miner MOIL Ltd sees 7% rise in net profit in H1 FY 2022-23

Monday, 14 November 2022 10:41:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has reported a net profit of INR 1.3 billion ($16.10 million) in the first half (April-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, up seven percent from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, a company statement said on Monday, November 14.

The rise in net profit followed a 10 percent increase in manganese ore production to 563,000 mt during the first half of the current fiscal year (April-September), the statement said.

The company said that it expected to further improve both physical and financial performances during the second half of the fiscal year, riding on the back of improved demand from the steel sector, greater production efficiencies, and the rebound in price realizations.


Tags: Manganese Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 59.4 percent in Oct from Sept

14 Nov | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices mostly stable

08 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese manganese ore prices soften slightly

01 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL Limited cuts price of high grade manganese ore

01 Nov | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices continue to fall

25 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s mineral output up 4.2% in Apr-Aug, down 3.9% in Aug

20 Oct | Steel News

Manganese ore prices in China rise slightly for Australian lump ore

18 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 51.1 percent in Sept from Aug

18 Oct | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices rise slightly

11 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL cuts price of high ferro grade manganese ore

03 Oct | Steel News