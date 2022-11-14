Indian manganese miner MOIL Ltd sees 7% rise in net profit in H1 FY 2022-23

Monday, 14 November 2022 10:41:01 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has reported a net profit of INR 1.3 billion ($16.10 million) in the first half (April-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, up seven percent from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, a company statement said on Monday, November 14.

The rise in net profit followed a 10 percent increase in manganese ore production to 563,000 mt during the first half of the current fiscal year (April-September), the statement said.

The company said that it expected to further improve both physical and financial performances during the second half of the fiscal year, riding on the back of improved demand from the steel sector, greater production efficiencies, and the rebound in price realizations.