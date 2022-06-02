Indian manganese miner MOIL Limited revises prices for June deliveries

Thursday, 02 June 2022 11:09:28 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has revised prices of manganese and manganese products with immediate effect, a company regulatory filing said on Thursday, June 2.

The company reported that the price of ferro grade manganese ore (Mn content 30 percent and 25 percent) has been reduced by five percent for deliveries in the current month.

However, the price of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) has been increased by 24 percent for deliveries in the current month.

At the same time, the company has kept its price stable for ferro grade manganese with Mn content above 44 percent, the filing said.

MOIL produces around 1.23 million mt of manganese ore per year, accounting for around 50 percent of domestic production.