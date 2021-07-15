Indian major mineral production up 23.3 percent in May

Thursday, 15 July 2021 10:12:31 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian mineral production increased by 23.3 percent in May 2021, year-on-year basis, according to latest data released by Ministry of Mines on Thursday, July 15.

The index of mining and quarrying sector was pegged at 108, 23.3 percent higher than May 2020, the ministry statement said.

The production of major minerals during May 2021 has been provisionally pegged at coal 5.32 million mt, chromite 436,000 mt, iron ore 2.34 million mt, manganese ore 223,000 mt, bauxite 1.643 million mt.

Minerals that recorded negative growth in production during the month were lignite, limestone, chromite, phosphorite and petroleum crude, the statement said.