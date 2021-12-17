﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian iron ore production poised to hit highest-ever level in 2021-22

Friday, 17 December 2021 17:10:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s iron ore production in the April-October period this year has been provisionally estimated at 143 million mt, and, if the trend carries on until March, total production during the fiscal year 2021-22 would surpass the all-time high of 246 million mt achieved in 2019-20, secretary of the ministry of mines, Alok Tandon, said on Friday, December 17.

Mr. Tandon said that the iron ore production achieved during the first seven months of the current fiscal year was already 50 percent higher than the corresponding period of the previous year and is well on its way to surpassing the previous highest-ever output.


Tags: iron ore  steelmaking  raw mat  Indian Subcon  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29 Nov

India prods government companies to bring idle mining assets into production
29 Nov

Tata Steel to ramp up iron ore output 50% from captive mines within five years
26 Nov

Indian integrated steelmaker Shri Bajrang to raise $30 million to fund brownfield expansion
24 Nov

India’s state trading firm MMTC to empanel iron ore miners for third party exports overseas
23 Nov

Odisha government approves ferroalloy and coke projects