Indian iron ore production poised to hit highest-ever level in 2021-22

Friday, 17 December 2021 17:10:29 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s iron ore production in the April-October period this year has been provisionally estimated at 143 million mt, and, if the trend carries on until March, total production during the fiscal year 2021-22 would surpass the all-time high of 246 million mt achieved in 2019-20, secretary of the ministry of mines, Alok Tandon, said on Friday, December 17.

Mr. Tandon said that the iron ore production achieved during the first seven months of the current fiscal year was already 50 percent higher than the corresponding period of the previous year and is well on its way to surpassing the previous highest-ever output.