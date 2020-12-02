Indian integrated steel mills emerge as major suppliers of liquid oxygen for Covid-19 treatment

Wednesday, 02 December 2020 12:22:47 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian integrated steel mills have emerged as major suppliers of liquid oxygen for Covid-19 treatment having supplied 56,446.245 mt to various hospitals across India up to October this year, the country’s Ministry of Steel said in a statement on Wednesday, December 2.

The ministry has operationalized a portal which gives information on the availability of liquid oxygen from steel plants and on the daily supplies dispatched in the different states in India.

Though the ministry did not provide details of the actual plants which supplied liquid oxygen for Covid-19 treatment, it said that private steel mills supplied 37.364 mt, while government-run steel plants supplied 19,081 mt.

In September, the Ministry of Steel had issued a directive to all steel mills to make supplies of liquid oxygen available to all hospitals designated for treatment of Covid-19 patients.