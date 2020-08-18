Indian government plans to make Odisha steel making hub of the country

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 12:19:48 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government will take policy initiatives to make eastern state of Odisha the steel making hub in the country accounting for 100 million mt per year steel production of the total 300 million mt total domestic production target by 2030, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Steel, said in a statement.

He said that the making Odisha the national steel production hub is in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ policy.

Odisha as the country’s steel production hub will create estimated employment of 2.5 million, the minister said.

The Odisha steel hub is part of the government’s plan unveiled earlier this year to create a steel production cluster across eastern states of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, created aggregate steel production capacity of 200 million mt per year of total targeted 300 million mt per year and seeking to facilitate private and public investments of around $70 billion, the minister said.