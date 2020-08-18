﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian government plans to make Odisha steel making hub of the country

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 12:19:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government will take policy initiatives to make eastern state of Odisha the steel making hub in the country accounting for 100 million mt per year steel production of the total 300 million mt total domestic production target by 2030, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Steel, said in a statement.

He said that the making Odisha the national steel production hub is in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ policy.

Odisha as the country’s steel production hub will create estimated employment of 2.5 million, the minister said.

The Odisha steel hub is part of the government’s plan unveiled earlier this year to create a steel production cluster across eastern states of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, created aggregate steel production capacity of 200 million mt per year of total targeted 300 million mt per year and seeking to facilitate private and public investments of around $70 billion, the minister said.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Aug

Indian secondary steel sector seeks PM’s intervention into raw material shortage
13  Aug

SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill plans capacity expansion over next three years
10  Aug

India’s DGTR recommends CVD on stainless flats imports ex-Indonesia
05  Aug

Indian miner NMDC achieves 13 percent iron ore output growth in July
24  Jul

Crisil: Indian steelmakers’ operating margins to drop 200 basis points in FY 2020-21