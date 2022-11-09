Indian government opens up mineral exploration projects for private firms

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 10:19:47 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government has opened up mineral exploration, hitherto the exclusive domain of state-run agencies, to private firms, with 13 already accredited to commence exploration, a government statement said on Wednesday, November 9.

According to the statement, the 13 firms have been accredited as mandatory by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training of Quality Council of India, and therefore can commence mineral exploration projects across the country.

Up to now, there were 22 government-run agencies responsible for taking up mineral exploration projects exclusively and private firms were not legally permitted into the sector.

However, private firms have now been allowed subject to them securing necessary accreditation following amendments to the Mines, Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDRA) 2021, the statement said.