Indian government lists seven steel mills for privatization

Thursday, 22 July 2021 10:21:46 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Seven Indian government-owned steel mills have been listed for privatization, the Indian government informed parliament on Thursday, July 22.

The government’s junior minister for finance told parliament that the list for privatization had been drawn up as per ‘strategic’ and ‘non-strategic’ sector parameters whereby, for government companies in strategic sectors government control would be maintained, while companies in non-strategic sectors including steel would be considered for privatization or closure.

The six steel mills listed for privatizations are: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Steel Authority of India Limited’s Alloy Steel Plant (ASP) and Salem Steel Plant (SSP), Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) Bhadravathi Iron and Steel Limited, NMDC Integrated Steel Plant and Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant, the minister stated. He said that privatization of all these steel mills has been approved by the federal cabinet of ministers.