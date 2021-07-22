﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian government lists seven steel mills for privatization

Thursday, 22 July 2021 10:21:46 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Seven Indian government-owned steel mills have been listed for privatization, the Indian government informed parliament on Thursday, July 22.

The government’s junior minister for finance told parliament that the list for privatization had been drawn up as per ‘strategic’ and ‘non-strategic’ sector parameters whereby, for government companies in strategic sectors government control would be maintained, while companies in non-strategic sectors including steel would be considered for privatization or closure.

The six steel mills listed for privatizations are: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Steel Authority of India Limited’s Alloy Steel Plant (ASP) and Salem Steel Plant (SSP), Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) Bhadravathi Iron and Steel Limited, NMDC Integrated Steel Plant and Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant, the minister stated. He said that privatization of all these steel mills has been approved by the federal cabinet of ministers.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  Jul

JSPL: India can source 50% of its coking coal imports from Russia
08  Jul

Tata Steel’s Indian operations to account for 73% of total business in next decade
01  Jul

Indian core sector industries record 16.8% growth in May
01  Jul

Tata Steel advances process of merging Tata Steel BSL Limited with itself
29  Jun

India seeks consultation on EU extension of safeguard measures on steel imports