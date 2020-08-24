Indian government likely to grant infrastructure status to domestic steel industry

Monday, 24 August 2020 17:15:17 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government is considering the granting of infrastructure status to the domestic steel industry, a source at India’s Ministry of Steel said on Monday, August 24.

The source said that a report on the granting of such a status has been submitted by the ministry and that the government is likely to take a “positive” decision soon.

The grant of infrastructure status for the domestic steel industry will provide easier access of funds from lending financial institutions, faster clearances of mandatory government approvals required for new projects, the sourcing of a large amount of funds though external commercial borrowings, and access to funds under long-term debt instruments, the source said.