Indian government extends deadline for steel companies to register for fiscal incentive scheme

Monday, 28 March 2022 14:58:31 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government had extended the deadline for steel companies to register for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme to April 30 from March 29, minister of steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said on Monday, March 28.

The minister said that the extension is not because of any steel company not liking any provision in the scheme, but because the government has made some changes in it and wanted more companies to register under it. He said that so far 40 steel companies have already registered under the scheme.

The government had framed the PLI Scheme to offer a total fiscal incentive of $831 million over a period of five years, linked to incremental production of special steel achieved by any registered steel producer.

The fiscal incentive will be given to steel companies for achieving this incremental special steel production from the 2023-24 fiscal year onwards.


