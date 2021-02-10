﻿
Indian government expected to approve green hydrogen use by steel and other sectors

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 12:14:57 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government is expected to grant approvals to the steel, petrochemicals and fertilizer industries for usage of green hydrogen, a government official said on Wednesday, February 10.

The move will be in line with bringing more industries under the announced National Hydrogen Energy Mission, the official said.

Dwelling on the timeline, the official said that a draft of the proposal framed after consultations with industry stakeholders will be finalized this month and then forwarded for inter-ministerial consultations and finally for approval of the cabinet of ministers.

India is planning to build green hydrogen plants that will run on electricity produced by renewable sources and help reduce dependence on fossil fuels and provide grid-scale storage facilities.


