Indian government approves construction of housing units under affordable housing scheme

Monday, 27 December 2021 10:30:46 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s central government has approved the construction of 100,700 residential housing units under its subsidized affordable housing scheme across five states, a government statement said on Monday, December 27.

A special committee under the Urban Development Ministry monitoring the affordable housing scheme has approved the next phase of the construction project with a target of creating 10.14 million affordable housing units across the country for economically weak sections of society, the statement said.

Of the total target, 530,000 units have been completed and delivered to eligible beneficiaries.


