Indian government approves construction of additional affordable housing

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 11:23:21 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government has approved construction of 16,488 units of ‘affordable urban housing’ under its flagship government-funded housing program, taking the total target of approved housing construction to 10.13 million units, a government statement said on Tuesday, August 17.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that the approval of additional housing units was taken by a designated committee comprising officials of central and state governments and that construction would be undertaken by Affordable Housing Partnership verticals of the government’s housing construction project in collaboration with private builders.

With this, the total number of sanctioned houses under the government program is 1.13 million, of which work has commenced for 850,650 units, while a total of 5.1 million units has been completed and delivered to beneficiaries, the statement said.

The target is to saturate urban cities saturated with affordable housing and for this the implementing agencies need to focus on the timely completion of projects, the statement added.