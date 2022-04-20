Indian foundry sector aims to double capacity in seven years despite current pessimism

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 16:37:48 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Despite the current pessimism in the industry and units closing down, the Indian foundry industry is aiming to double its aggregate capacity to 21 million mt per year within the next seven years, the Indian Institute of Foundrymen (IIF) said on Wednesday, April 20.

“Our aim is to double the growth of the market of foundry products to $32 billion a year and foundry capacity to 21 million mt per year,” Devender Jain, president of the IIF, said. He stated that several players in the global foundry industry are looking to set a footprint in the Indian market and that an estimated investment of $66 million is in the pipeline.

However, rising prices of raw materials are dealing a crippling blow to the foundry industry. The pig iron price, which was at INR 44/kg in November 2021, is now at INR 68/kg, and ferroalloy silicon prices have moved from INR 140/kg to INR 240/kg.

According to the IIF, foundries in the western state of Gujarat have cut production by at least 50 percent, unable to absorb rising input costs, with 10 percent of the foundries having stopped production altogether.

Some reports suggest that around 800 foundries in the eastern state of West Bengal are idle as they have been unable to sell their finished products, after having increased prices absorbing input cost increases.