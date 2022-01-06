Indian finished steel output declines 5.3% in December, usage down 15%

Thursday, 06 January 2022 11:49:23 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian finished steel production in December last year has been provisionally recorded at 9.39 million mt, down 5.3 percent from the corresponding month of the previous year, an official said on Thursday, January 6, quoting from the data of the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel and the sole official compiler of industry data.

The official said that, according to JPC, domestic steel consumption is provisionally estimated at 5.73 million mt in December 2021, down 15 percent year on year.

Finished steel production during the April-December period of 2021 has been estimated by JPC as 82.21 million mt, up 22 percent year on year, while consumption has been pegged at 75.85 million mt, a decline of 16 percent year on year.