Indian finished steel exports down 32% in Nov from Oct

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 13:29:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s finished steel exports in November this year have been provisionally estimated at 772,000 mt, down 32 percent from October but marking a rise of 21 percent on year-on-year basis, according to the data of the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) at India’s Ministry of Steel, the sole official compiler of industry data.

Crude steel production in November has been estimated at 9.635 million mt, a decline of two percent on month-on-month basis, but almost stable compared to 9.609 million mt achieved in November 2020, the JPC data showed.


