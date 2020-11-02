Indian festival demand rise triggers sharp revival in car sales in Oct

Monday, 02 November 2020 14:56:41 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Buoyed by the rise in festive season demand, major Indian passenger car manufacturers are reporting a sharp rise in October sales, with some also reporting highest-ever monthly sales during the month, according to preliminary data disclosed by companies.

India’s largest passenger car manufacturer by market share, Maruti Suzuki Limited (MSL), has reported sales of 182,448 units during October, an increase of 19 percent over the corresponding period of last year.

The second largest passenger car manufacturer, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), has reported October sales at 56,605 units, surpassing its highest-ever monthly sales of 52,000 units achieved in October 2018.

Sport utility car manufacturer, Mahindra and Mahindra, has reported October sales growth of one percent over the corresponding month of the previous year at 18,622 units.

Toyota Kirloskar has reported October sales at 12,373 units, up from 11,866 units during the corresponding month of the previous year.