Indian exports of $500 million in immediate risk from Russian invasion of Ukraine

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 11:16:18 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian exports worth $500 million to Russia have come under immediate risk following the withdrawal of export credit guarantees, sanctions on Russian banks, and disruptions at Baltic ports, SteelOrbis learned from industry and government circles on Tuesday, March 1.

The state-run Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India has withdrawn cover for shipments to Russia in wake of the latter’s invasion of Ukraine and global sanctions against the country.

Indian exports to Russia are estimated at around $2.4 billion per year.

“Sanctions against Russia will impact payments. We are awaiting guidelines from the OFAC on the winding down period, which will give clarity on existing pending payments from buyers in Russia,” Ajay Sahai, director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), said.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) at the US Treasury Department administers and enforces sanctions against countries and Indian exporters are awaiting details on the time period that can be availed off to wind down existing contracts.

Local exporters are also apprehensive of a continued surge in shipping rates, pointing out published reports that 40-feet containers on the Los Angeles-Shanghai route are up to $11,030, up three percent over just the past one week and up 125 percent over the past year.

Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed concerns over Indian exports, stating, “I am worried over what is going to happen to our exporters who were doing well.”

“The situation will have a bearing on our immediate imports and equally on our exports to Ukraine. We are rightly worried over what is happening,” she said.

India fears an immediate shortage of oilseeds as over 90 percent of India’s sunflower oil is sourced from Russia and Ukraine.