Indian environment ministry recommends conditional grant of approval for JSW Steel’s Odisha greenfield steel mill

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 11:16:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

An expert committee of India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has recommended the granting of environmental approval to JSW Steel Limited’s greenfield steel mill project in the eastern state of Odisha, government officials said on Wednesday, February 23.

The expert committee, however, has laid down a slew of conditions for the granting of approval, stipulating that the project abide by all judicial orders that may be given by courts from time to time, with no part of construction of the project to take place on the northeastern portion of the high tide line and sand dunes in the vicinity of the project site located in the coastal port town of Paradip, the officials said.

An area of 209 acres of land allocated for the project is forest land and the forest area will remain untouched and separated from the steel mill and the allied jetty serving it.

JSW Steel Limited has proposed construction of a 13.2 million mt per year capacity steel mill along with a 900 MW captive power plant and a 10 million mt cement plant.