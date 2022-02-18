﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian economic survey: Shipping container shortage likely to persist

Friday, 18 February 2022 11:14:47 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The shortage of shipping containers “is likely to be a persistent problem” and this has led to India spending $14.8 billion on import transport services in 2021, 64 percent higher than in the previous year, an Indian government economic survey has indicated.

The Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions led to a smaller flow of containers in active shipping which, along with the slump in manufacturing of containers, distorted demand and supply, the survey noted.

The shortage of containers led to a rise in shipping rates by 300-350 percent over the past one year, the survey said.

The fall in production of new containers since 2019 and the rise in disposal of containers in the same period led to the overall growth in containers falling from 11 percent in 2019 to five percent in 2021, the survey noted.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

14 Feb

India’s MOIL Limited reports 305% rise in net profit in April-December

Most Recent Related Articles

09 Feb

India to explore use of plastic waste in steelmaking

Most Recent Related Articles

09 Feb

India’s JSPL net profit declines by 27 percent in Q3

Most Recent Related Articles

21 Jan

India’s NMDC appoints consultants to oversee trial run of greenfield steel mill

Most Recent Related Articles

20 Jan

Four investors express interest in acquiring India’s ISC