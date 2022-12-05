Indian domestic passenger car makers report robust November sales growth

Monday, 05 December 2022 10:25:58 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales continued to show robust double-digit growth for the sixth consecutive month in November this year, according to the compilation of data released by large automobile companies on Monday, December 5.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, reported sales of 132,395 units in November this year, up 21 percent over the corresponding month of last year, while the second-largest passenger car maker Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) reported sales of 48,003 units, up 30 percent year on year.

Tata Motors Limited achieved sales of 46,037 units up 55 percent, and Mahindra and Mahindra with 30,392 units achieved sales growth of 55 percent, both year on year.

Kia Motors India sold 19,301 units, up 49 percent, and MG Motors India sold 3,666 units, up 38 percent, year on year.

The only exceptions to the positive sales growth was Honda Motors which sold 6,600 units, a decline of 17 percent year on year, and Nissan Motors’ sales fell 18 percent year on year to 2,643 units.