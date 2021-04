Monday, 26 April 2021 17:35:04 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian crude steel production in March this year was recorded at 9.7 million mt, up 19 percent from the corresponding period last year, according to data compiled by the industry.

Domestic steel consumption in March of the current year has been estimated at 8.74 million mt, up 41 percent year on year, but was down six percent from February, as steel producers increased overseas shipments, taking advantage of higher price realizations for exports, industry reports said.