Indian crude steel production down 25.9%, finished steel 30.9% in April-August

Monday, 28 September 2020 15:56:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s crude steel production was down 25.9 percent at 34.272 million mt during April-August 2020-21 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, while production of finished steel including alloy, stainless and non alloys were down 30.9 percent at 30.08 million mt during the period, according to data sourced from Joint Plant Committee (JPC).

Indian domestic consumption (including alloy, stainless and non alloy steel) was recorded at 27.435 million mt, down 35.5 percent over corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Total steel exports from India during April-August 2020-21 surged by 94.8 percent to 5.68 million mt compared to period of previous fiscal. Import of steel was recorded at 1.67 million mt, down 51.7 percent, JPC data showed.


