Indian core sector industries see 56% growth in April, on low base effect

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 10:51:00 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The output of the eight core industrial sectors in India recorded a growth of 56.1 percent year on year in April this year, largely owing to the low base effect on account of the complete national lockdown in April 2020, a statement issued by the ministry of commerce said on Tuesday, June 1.

In April 2020, the eight core sector industries- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery, steel, cement, fertilizer, and electricity - had contracted 37.9 percent year on year owing to the lockdown, the ministry said.

According to the ministry data, in April this year production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement, and electricity was up 25 percent, 30.9 percent, 400 percent, 548.8 percent and 38.7 percent, year on year, respectively.

At the macro level, the Indian economy grew by 1.6 percent year on year during the January-March quarter of 2020-21, but contracted by 7.3 percent for the full fiscal year 2020-21.

 


