Indian core sector industries record 16.8% growth in May

Thursday, 01 July 2021 11:12:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s eight industries categorized as ‘core sectors’ recorded a growth of 16.8 percent year on year in May this year, according to data released by India’s Ministry of Commerce on Thursday, July 1.

According to the data, core sector industries recorded a growth of 60.9 percent in April this year, but this was due to the low base effect when the country was in complete national lockdown in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Among the core sector industries, natural gas recorded a growth of 20.1 percent in May this year, refineries 15.2 percent, steel 59.3 percent and cement 7.9 percent growth, all compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

In May, fertilizer production recorded a negative growth of 9.6 percent and crude oil production was down by 6.3 percent, year on year.