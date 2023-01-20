Indian conglomerate Bharat Forge could invest in Mexico’s auto industry

Friday, 20 January 2023 00:01:27 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The governor of Nuevo Leon, Mexico 's third largest economy, Samuel Garcia, reported that he met with the CEO of the India-based industrial conglomerate, Bharat Forge. Without mentioning details, he said that the company will invest in Mexico’s auto industry.

“In a meeting with Amit Kalyani, General Director of Bharat Forge Ltd, which will soon be making investments in Nuevo León for auto parts," the governor of Nuevo Leon wrote on Wednesday on his personal Facebook account, from Davos, Switzerland.

The industrial conglomerate has factories in India, Germany, Sweden, France and the United States with interests in metals for the automotive, rail, aerospace, marine, oil and gas, power, construction and mining industries.

Bharat Forge calls itself the world's largest forging company and one of the premier aerospace forging and automotive forging companies, according to its website.