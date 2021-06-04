﻿
Indian coking coal imports up 13.18 percent in April-May

Friday, 04 June 2021 10:33:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian coking coal imports through all major ports in the country was recorded at 8.47 million mt in the April-May period this year, up 13.18 percent year on year, according to the data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Friday, June 4.

According to calculations of SteelOrbis, total inward shipments of coking coal in May came to an estimated 3.75 million mt, compared to 4.72 million mt in April.

The IPA data showed that the total iron ore freight inclusive of lumps, fines and pellets in the April-May period this year amounted to 12.6 million mt, up 37.79 percent year on year.

 


