Indian coking coal import traffic via ports up 7.57 % in April-October

Thursday, 04 November 2021 10:53:32 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian coking coal import traffic through all major ports in the country was recorded at 28.22 million mt during the April-October period of the fiscal year 2021-22, up 7.57 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Thursday, November 4.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipment in October amounted to 3.81 million mt, slightly higher than the 3.21 million mt recorded in September.

Total freight traffic of iron ore including lumps, fines and pellets in the April-October period this year was recorded at 30.76 million mt, a decline of 19.87 million mt year on year, the IPA data showed.