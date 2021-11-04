﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian coking coal import traffic via ports up 7.57 % in April-October

Thursday, 04 November 2021 10:53:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian coking coal import traffic through all major ports in the country was recorded at 28.22 million mt during the April-October period of the fiscal year 2021-22, up 7.57 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Thursday, November 4.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipment in October amounted to 3.81 million mt, slightly higher than the 3.21 million mt recorded in September.

Total freight traffic of iron ore including lumps, fines and pellets in the April-October period this year was recorded at 30.76 million mt, a decline of 19.87 million mt year on year, the IPA data showed.


Tags: pellet  Indian Subcon  iron ore  imp/exp statistics  coking coal  raw mat  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04 Nov

SAIL’s Bolani captive iron ore mine record monthly output in October
27 Oct

India’s KIOCL inks deal with Glencore AG on iron ore pellet exports
15 Oct

India and Russia to collaborate on steel and mining with focus on coking coal trade
14 Oct

Odisha annuls auction of iron ore and manganese mine due to poor response
06 Oct

India’s coking coal imports up 16% in Apr-Sept, down in Sept from Aug