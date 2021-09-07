﻿
English
Indian coking coal import freight traffic up 25.54% in Apr-Aug FY 2021-22

Tuesday, September 7, 2021
       

Indian coking coal import traffic through all major ports in the country was recorded at 21.195 million mt in the April-August period of 2021, up 25.54 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Tuesday, September 7.

According to calculations of SteelOrbis, total imports of coking coal in August alone worked out at 4.346 million mt, slightly lower than 4.477 million mt imported in July.

The IPA data showed that the total iron ore freight traffic, including iron ore pellets through the major ports in the April-August period this year was recorded at 25.07 million mt, registering a decline of 8.12 percent from the April-August period of 2020, which industry analysts attributed to the impact of the softening of prices and the fall in buying from China.


