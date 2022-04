Monday, 18 April 2022 10:34:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra has decided to exit Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel Limited (MSSSL) by selling its 22.81 percent equity stake in the company to Japan-headquartered Sanyo Special Steel Company Limited, a company regulatory filing said on Monday, April 18.

Mahindra and Mahindra said that it would receive INR 2.12 billion ($28 million) from the sale of its equity stake in MSSSL.