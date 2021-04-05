Indian car makers’ sales surge sharply in March due to low base

Monday, 05 April 2021 11:42:30 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car majors achieved high double-digit and even triple-digit sales growth in March this year, SteelOrbis has learned from figures collated from the industry.

However, as a caveat, industry officials pointed out that in March the sales growth was compared to the low base in the corresponding month of the previous year when the national lockdown was first announced to control the pandemic, leading to several days of lost sales during the month.

The country’s largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 167,014 units for March this year, an increase of 99 percent from the corresponding month of the previous year.

The second-largest passenger car manufacturer, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), achieved sales of 52,600 units in March, up 100 percent year on year.

Tata Motors reported sales of 66,609 units during the month in question, up six times year on year.

Mahindra and Mahindra reported sales of 40,403 units in March this year, compared to sales of 6,679 units in March 2020.

South Korean passenger car maker Kia Motors, achieved sales of 19,100 units, up 123 percent year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited reported sales of 15,001 units in March this year, up 114 percent year on year.

Renault India reported sales of 12,356 units, up 278 percent year on year.