Indian cancels pre-shipment certs for all metal scrap originating from six countries

Monday, 24 January 2022 14:06:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India has decided to permit import of all metal scrap from six countries to ten designated ports in the country without any pre-shipment inspection certificate (PSIC), a notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said on Monday, January 24.

According to the notification, all metal scrap originating from the US, Australia, Canada, the European Union (EU), New Zealand and the UK will not require any PSIC destined to 10 of the designated ports in India.

All metal scrap imported into the country will still have to undergo tests for radiation and scans for explosives once consignments arrive at Indian ports, the notification said.

The PSIC exemption will however not be applicable for consignments from the six originating countries involving trans-shipment before arriving at Indian ports, the notification said.


