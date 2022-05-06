Indian automobile sales surge 37 percent in April from low base

Friday, 06 May 2022 14:01:07 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Retail sales of automobile in India in April this year came to 1,627,975, up 37 percent year on year, although from a low base owing to the complete national lockdown in April 2021 amid the second wave of Covid-19, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Friday, May 6.

As per the FADA data, passenger car sales as per new registrations were up 25 percent to 264,342 units compared to April 2021, two wheeler sales were up 38 percent to 1,194,520 units and commercial vehicles sales were up 52 percent to 78,398 units, year on year.

“While the year-on-year comparison with April 2021 shows all categories in the green with high growth rates, it is important to note that both April 2021 and April 2020 were affected by nationwide lockdowns due to the first and second waves of the pandemic which had resulted in zero to negligible business,” FADA president Vinkesh Gulati said.

“Hence, if we compare April 2022 with April 2019, it reveals a decline in sales of six percent, indicating that we are still not out of the woods,” he said.