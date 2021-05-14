Indian automobile sales down 30 percent in April

Friday, 14 May 2021 09:28:01 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Aggregate sales of automobile vehicles declined 30 percent during April 2021 compared to March, according to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.

“Supply chain related production challenges continue with lockdown restrictions in many parts of the country. The demand has been clearly impacted by the second wave of the pandemic both in terms of low consumer confidence and closure of dealerships,” Rajesh Menon, director general, SIAM said.

It might be noted that domestic automobile manufacturers treat dispatches from plants to dealers as sales. Also data has been released with month-on-month comparative basis as sales during April 2020 had been nil owing to complete national lockdown.

Passenger vehicle sales declined 10 percent to 2,61,633 units in April 2021 compared with March 2021 as the Covid-19-led restrictions impacted demand, Siam said. Passenger vehicle sales in March 2021 was 2,90,939 units.

Two-wheeler dispatches to dealers declined 33 percent to 9,95,097 units last month compared with 14,96,806 units in March.

Three-wheeler sales also declined 57 percent to 13,728 units compared with 31,930 units in March this year.