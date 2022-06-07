Indian automobile retail sales surge 207% in May from low base

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 11:11:13 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s retail automobile sales as denoted by new registrations were recorded at 1,646,773 units in May this year, up a massive 207 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Tuesday, June 7.

Total retail sales of passenger cars as per new registrations were recorded at 263,152 units in May, up 204 percent year on year, the FADA said. Two-wheeler retail sales amounted to 1,222,994 units, up 198 percent year on year, and commercial vehicle sales were recorded at 66,632 units, up 278 percent year on year.

However, FADA president Vinkesh Gulati said, “The Indian automobile industry during May 2022 continued to report flattish growth for the second consecutive month. The year-on-year comparison shows exceptional growth rates across all categories, but it is important to remember that May 2020 and May 2021 were periods when the country was impacted by the nationwide lockdown from the pandemic.”