Indian automobile registrations decline by 28.64 percent in March

Friday, 09 April 2021 15:28:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Retail automobile sales across all categories as indicated by total registrations fell sharply by 28.64 percent in March this year compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Friday, April 9.

However total registrations of all categories of automobile-cars, two-wheelers and three-wheelers in March of the current year rose by 10 percent compared to registrations in February this year, FADA said.

It may be noted that automobile manufacturers treat dispatches from their factory gates as sales, while dealers collate registration data from all regional transport authorities and treat such data as sales.

FADA in a statement said that the lockdown announced in the western state of Maharashtra to contain the pandemic will have a “catastrophic impact” on sales in April as dealers will not be able to achieve their sales potential during the number of festivals ahead.


